Bigg Boss alum Sapna Bhavnani to lodge a complaint against man who sexually abused her: Forgot I had a voice

After Payal Ghosh accused Anurag Kashyap of sexually misbehaving with her, ex-Bigg Boss contestant Sapna Bhavnani has said she will be filing a complaint against a man who sexually abused her.

Hours after Payal Ghosh accused Anurag Kashyap of sexual misconduct, Sapna Bhavnani has decided to lodge a complaint against a man who sexually abused her. The renowned celebrity hairstylist and producer/director, also known for her participating in Bigg Boss, said she was ready to file a formal complaint against the man who "physically, mentally and sexually" abused her. Bhavnani also revealed that she received threats and was asked to remain silent. However, now, she reached out to the National Commission for Women and requested to learn the process to lodge the complaint.

"Early morning in #Kashmir and #MeToo is trending. @sharmarekha I think I am ready to file an official complaint against a man who physically, mentally and sexually abused me and then tried to silence me by threats .. How should I start the process with @NCWIndia #Metooindia," she tweeted.

National Commission for Women chief Sharma responded by sharing her email and requested her to share a detailed complaint. Bhavnani thanked the chief and said, "I’ve been so silent with my own story that I forgot I had a voice." Check out her tweets below:

Early morning in #Kashmir and #MeToo is trending. @sharmarekha I think I am ready to file an official complaint against a man who physically, mentally and sexually abused me and then tried to silence me by threats .. How should I start the process with @NCWIndia #Metooindia — (@sapnabhavnani) September 20, 2020

Thank you m’aam. I’ve been so silent with my own story that I forgot I had a voice. https://t.co/xegsqo4aqU — (@sapnabhavnani) September 20, 2020

Meanwhile, Payal has also reached out to the National Commission for Women with regard to her accusations against Anurag. Speaking with IANS, the actress revealed that she has spoken to the Commissioner of Mumbai Police and requested for protection. As for National Commission for Women, the committee has also asked her to submit a detailed complaint. "I request the authorities to kindly take action and let the country see the demon behind this creative guy. I am aware that it can harm me and my security is at risk. I am seeking action against him," Ghosh said.

ALSO READ: Payal Ghosh tweeted about Anurag Kashyap's sexual misconduct during #MeToo wave but deleted it for THIS reason

Share your comment ×