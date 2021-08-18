Bigg Boss fame Arshi Khan on Afghanistan crises: ‘Was to travel there next month, Taliban spoiled everything’

In the last few days, the world has kept a close watch on the developments happening in Afghanistan. As the Taliban took over the country and US withdrew its troops, it was chaos all around. Citizens of the country scrambled to flee the country as nations geared up to evacuate their embassy staff and citizens. Several videos of the citizens flooding the Kabul airport, climbing and jostling to get into a flight and even chasing a US flight, shook millions across the globe.

Several personalities called this humanitarian crisis something they'd never seen before. Back home in India, many celebrities took to social media to also share their thoughts on the crisis. We reached out to Bigg Boss 14 contestant, Arshi Khan, who moved to India from Afghanistan with her family when she was four years old. Ask Arshi about her thoughts on the on going crises and she replies, “Afghanistan was taking small steps towards development, but now Taliban has come like a barrier. They won’t allow any development, but use the land for crime. I don’t understand why super powers are not helping. I am a bit curious because there is really no human safety.”

Arshi insists that she was too young to remember anything about her stay in Afghanistan. “I was too young and don’t have any memory as such. Dad tells us about their struggle and how they had a hard time there.” The actor signs off informing that she was planning to travel to Afghanistan last year, however, the plan was dropped due to pandemic. “I have actually been planning for a while now. But then the pandemic happened. Even now, I was to travel there next month for a shoot. But now, this Taliban has spoiled everything,” she concludes.

Apart from Bigg Boss, Arshi is known for Box Cricket League and Vish. She has also been a part of multiple music videos.

