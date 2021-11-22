Bigg Boss fame Arshi Khan escapes a major car accident in Delhi; Admitted in hospital

Bigg Boss 11 fame Arshi Khan is very popular in the television industry. The actress is presently shooting for her upcoming show. The actress was shooting in Delhi, where she escaped a major car accident. Arshi Khan was later hospitalized.

A source close to Arshi Khan told ETimes TV, "Arshi was in a car. The accident happened near Malviya Nagar, Shivalik road in Delhi. The complete narration is yet not revealed. The actress was hospitalised."

They have also reported that Arshi’s family has confirmed the news of her accident.

Arshi Khan has appeared in numerous popular television shows like 'Vish' and 'Savitri Devi College & Hospital', and she will be soon seen in an upcoming Bollywood film.

For the unversed, Arshi is learning to wrestle. She has been actively practicing to ace it. Speaking about it, Arshi had earlier said, "I'm really feeling proud of myself. Like I'm learning the sport with all dedication. I also wish to play the sport at the international level. I don't mind fighting with a man or woman. I feel this will help me to highlight how there is no more gender discrimination in today's world. A girl can be as strong as a man."

Arshi was last seen in Bigg Boss 14 as a wild card contestant. Earlier, she was seen in Bigg Boss 11 and was very popular for her entertaining nature.



