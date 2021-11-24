Bigg Boss fame Arshi Khan on her accident: The car was smashed & I suffered some injury

Bigg Boss fame Arshi Khan recently dominated the headlines as the actress reportedly escaped a major car accident and was later hospitalized. Now, in a recent interview, Arshi spoke about the horrific incident with a leading daily and informed that her car was smashed and she suffered some injury.

Sharing details about the accident, Arshi told ETimes, “I was going out in the car and when I saw that some fans spotted me and were coming forward. I asked my driver to slow down so I could wave or just pass a smile to them and that was when another vehicle hit our car from behind. The front glass was completely shattered and I hurt my head. I tried coming out of the car and I remember some people rushing towards the car to help me, tabhi mai behosh ho gayi. I was brought to the hospital when I was unconscious. I thank god that no one else was hurt in the accident, the car was smashed and I suffered some injury. I am very thankful to god that I did not suffer any internal injuries. Doctors examined thoroughly and all test results were normal.”

The leading daily’s source had previously informed that Arshi was in a car and the accident happened near Malviya Nagar, Shivalik road in Delhi.

The Bigg Boss 11 fame’s family was informed by Arshi’s team. The actress said that her brother arrived Monday evening and was with her in the hospital. She further said that she is hoping to recover in two-three days and resume work.

