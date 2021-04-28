Bigg Boss fame Asim Riaz and Himanshi Khurana to get married? Find out here

Bigg Boss 13 contestants Asim Riaz and Himanshi Khurana are the most loved real-life couple on TV. Asim shared his thoughts on marriage plans with Himanshi, for the fans.

The reality show Bigg Boss 13 had participants which included model Asim Riaz and Punjabi singer Himanshi Khurana. The show turned out to be the turning point in their career as they fell in love in the house. Asim also shared his feelings with her in the show and she also shared her feelings after the show. They are among the most popular and immensely loved couples on the Bigg Boss show. They have also done music videos together which were a huge hit among the fans. There are speculations about the couple not getting married till now or sharing the news about it.

Both Asim and Himanshi are not very vocal about their relationship and do not believe in openly showing love. But in the Bigg Boss 13 house, their lovable chemistry was cherished by the audience. After coming out of the house also, they were immensely popular among the fans. The couple has a huge fan following also. Numerous people support their love, but many others found their relationship and love fake. But Asim and Riaz being together till now is proof of their undying love for one another.

In a recent interview, Asim Riaz broke the silence on his marriage with Himanshi Khurana. He said that it is too early for marriage and presently, they are focusing on their work. They will get married soon but for now, they are focusing on work, and they promised their fans about giving wedding details very soon.

There have been numerous instances where there were rumors about their breakup but their fans always ensure that they are together. They want the gorgeous couple to get married very soon and stay happy for life together.

