Salman Khan's co-star Baba Khan stares at loss, seeks help: No job due to COVID induced lockdown

Baba Khan, who has also worked with Salman Khan in 'Wanted', pleads for work.

The COVID-19 pandemic has impacted every aspect of life. The economic and social disruption caused by the pandemic is devastating. A lot of people have also lost their main source of income. The entertainment industry in India has also been badly hit by the coronavirus situation. Several artists and actors are bearing the brunt of COVID-19. Among many, Bigg Boss fame Baba Khan, who played the role of Jallad in the show, claims to be struggling to make ends meet.

In a virtual conversation with Zee News, Baba Khan said that he has been in the film industry for the last 15 years and everything was fine until now. “I have done many films with Bhaijaan like Wanted, Jaaneman, Bigg Boss. I also worked with Amitabh Bachchan in Department, R Rajkumar, Jwala Mandi with Ravi Kishan in Bhojpuri...I have done a lot of work but ever since COVID induced lockdown was imposed, I have suffered a lot and have no job,” he said.

Describing his plight, he further added that every day he goes out for work but ends up finding nothing. He stated that he is facing trouble finding work due to the negative roles he has essayed so far. “I am making an appeal to all producers, directors and casting directors - please offer me work, nothing else,” Khan sought help.

Actor Baba Khan has worked with superstar in many films such as Bodyguard, Veer, Jaaneman, Bigg Boss among others. Earlier, even actress Shagufta Ali also opened up about facing a major financial crisis.

