Bigg Boss fame Dimpy Ganguly on her pregnancy: We weren't planning a third child

Dimpy Ganguly, who rose to fame after her stint in Bigg Boss 8, recently announced her third pregnancy. The popular actress took to her social media handle and shared the good news with her fans. Now, in a recent interview, Dimpy Ganguly opened up about her pregnancy and said that she and her husband Rohit were not planning a third child at the moment and it was a surprise for them.

Bigg Boss fame Dimpy Ganguly shared her pregnancy journey and told ETimes that it feels great. She added that the first trimester is the hardest, however, it is a beautiful phase. All her three pregnancies, so far, have been great, informed the actress.

Dimpy went on to reveal that they were not planning a third child at the moment as their son Aryan is not yet 2 years old. “The difference between the two kids is 4 years, which was an easy transition. Reanna was at an age where she could understand what was happening and yet she was very acceptable. When a child is the ‘only’ child for a very long time then the acceptance of having another sibling can become a hard thing. I just felt that she was just ready. For us it was a surprise to find out we are going to be parents again,” she said adding that it was a good surprise. Dimpy further said that her husband Rohit was the first to know and he was very happy. Later they broke the news to their parents.

For those unaware, Dimpy tied the knot with a Dubai-based businessman in 2015, Rohit Roy. The couple first embraced parenthood back in 2016 as they welcomed a baby girl (Reanna), and later, in 2020, Dimpy and Rohit got blessed with a baby boy (Aryaan Roy).

