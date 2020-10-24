Bigg Boss fame Gauahar Khan has a lovely birthday wish for beau Zaid Darbar, calls him 'a blessing'

Gauahar Khan twins with Zain Darbar as the duo ring in latter's birthday. The actress posted a beautiful message for him on social media.

Gauahar Khan is one of the best winners and contestants Bigg Boss has ever seen. The actress is an epitome of grace and dignity and she proved it yet again as a toofani senior in Bigg Boss 14. Gauahar is reportedly in a relationship with influencer Zaid Darbar, Ismail Darbar's son. On his birthday, the Ishaqzaade actress had a beautiful birthday wish for him wherein she called him a blessing. She wrote, "From being the most Amazing (also HOT) human, to being the reason to me smiling from ear to ear, to moments of me wanting to strangle you (when u trouble me), being goofy comes easy when I’m with u,to ur caring side settling my hair b4 we click picks, it only n only makes you the Bestest! I pray for u from the bottom of my heart, Birthday Boy, Zaid ! @zaid_darbar you are a blessing n may ur life be filled with all the happiness, health, wealth n success! Ameen! have the most amazing year ahead Zeddy!"

View this post on Instagram A post shared by GAUAHAR KHAN (@gauaharkhan) on Oct 23, 2020 at 11:06pm PDT

Also Read: Gauahar Khan to marry beau Zaid Darbar? Latter's father Ismail Darbar spills the beans about couple's wedding

There have been reports of the two getting married soon. While Gauahar has maintained that whenever there is an update, she will definitely tell the world, Ismail Darbar has reiterated that he is more than happy to see his son get married anytime. "We are happy in every decision that Zaid takes. Gauahar is a sweet girl."

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :Gauahar Khan Instagram

Share your comment ×