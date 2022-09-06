Bigg Boss fame Rohit Verma reveals he was raped by his uncle at the age of 8: This went on for 3-4 years

Content Warning: The article contains references to rape and abuse.

Former Bigg Boss contestant and fashion designer Rohit Verma appeared on RJ Siddharth Kanan's chat show recently. He made some in-depth revelations about his childhood, relationships, betrayal, and a few more things. Rohit shared that he was raped as a child by his uncle, who would keep visiting their home. The fashion designer was 'horrified' to share this with his mother and the act continued for 3-4 years where the uncle would drape him in a saree, pour hot wax and abuse him physically.

"I come from an intellectual family where I was the black sheep. Maybe because I wasn't that great at my studies, I was bullied a lot at home. I did not know what my sexuality is and why do I feel like a woman, maybe because I was also raped in my childhood time. Back then, I was very horrified as we weren't that frank with our parents to go and share such things with them. I did not share this with anyone because nobody would have believed me. My real uncle used to do that to me and I was eight years of age. He used to drape me in a saree, put hot wax on me and keep injections around, put his d**k in my mouth. He used to do all the horrible things," said Rohit.

Watch the entire video interview of Rohit Verma with Siddharth Kanan here:

Speaking further, Rohit Verma said, "I was horrified to tell my mother because he (uncle) said that nobody will believe you, and this went on for 3-4 years. I faced that in my family and I didn't tell anyone."

The fashion designer also opened up about being cheated on by a superstar male boyfriend. Rohit revealed that he fasted for him on Karva Chauth and was waiting at home to eat together but the 'supposed boyfriend' didn't turn up. Rohit believed his sixth sense and rushed to a disco where he found the superstar 'scr****g another woman.'

Recently, Karan Mehra filed a defamation case against Rohit Verma for allegedly tarnishing his image in the Karan-Nisha Rawal feud.

Disclaimer: If you know someone who is struggling with abuse, please reach out to the authorities and report it. There are several helplines available for the same.

