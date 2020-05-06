Bigg Boss fame Sambhavna Seth rushed to the hospital; Kamya Punjabi, Diandra Soares and others worried

Sambhavna Seth's husband Avinash Dwivedi took to social media to inform about the former Bigg Boss contestant's health condition. Sambhavna was rushed to the hospital on Monday in the wee hours of the day.

Sambhavna Seth, who rose to fame with her stint in Bigg Boss 2, was rushed to the hospital on Monday night (May 4, 2020). Avinash Dwivedi, the actress's husband revealed the information to her fans through her social media account. Well, Sambhavna made Vlogs for her followers every day, however, on Monday, her hubby informed everyone that there will be no Vlog as she has been keeping extremely unwell. Avinash shared a note on Sambhavna's Instagram handle where he opened up about her deteriorating health conditions.

He wrote, 'Hi guys, yesterday night we had to rush to the hospital as Sambhavna is unwell. We came back at 5 am. And now taking her to the hospital again. So there will be no vlog today." Within moments of the post being shared, Sambhavna's comment section was filled with messages asking about her health. Her followers were left worried and asked her to take good care of herself. Not only fans but Sambhavna's friends from the industry also expressed their concerns and wanted to know if everything is fine.

Kamya Panjabi, Meghna Naidu, Poonam Dubey, Sabyasachi Sathpathy, , Kashmera Shah, Sonali Raut, Diandra Soares, and many others commented on the post expressing their worry and also asked Avinash what had happened to her. Kamya, who is Sambhavna's good friend, wrote, 'Get well soon darling! Avinash we hope nothing is serious.' However, the reason for her hospitalization has not been revealed yet, and more details about where she is admitted are also not known.

Speaking of Sambhavna, she made heads turn with her amazing game strategy and bold attitude in Bigg Boss season 2. She was considered to be one of the strongest contestants of the season. Considering this, she was once again called as a challenger in Bigg Boss 8.

