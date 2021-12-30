Bigg Boss fame Shefali Jariwala and hubby Parag Tyagi’s cute liplock moment is unmissable; WATCH

The year has finally come to a close and love is in the air! December has been a month of celebrating love - so many couples tied the knot - some we expected for a long time like Vicky Jain and Ankita Lokhande and others that came as an absolute surprise to us, albeit a pleasant one (Yes, we are talking about the ethereal wedding of Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif). Anyways, while many new relationships were formed, the old ones shone through this month and proved that love never grows old - the heart only grows fonder with time. Recently, Bigg Boss alum Shefali Jariwala and her husband Parag Tyagi were seen sharing a beautiful kiss at the airport and honestly it was just too cute and heartwarming.

In the video, Shefali Jariwala, who was a part of Bigg Boss 13 was fondly kissing her husband, Parag as she bid him a beautiful goodbye. The two looked absolutely in love! While Shefali was in a velvet blue tracksuit, Parag complimented her in a white tracksuit. The two, in front of the airport, moved towards each other with a smile on their faces, and had a romantic and cute lip lock moment. They shared a sweet goodbye kiss as Shefali flew off to New York to celebrate New Years. Parag was there to see her beautiful wife off. This special moment was cheered by the paparazzi around.

Parag Tyagi and Shefali Jariwali have been together for 11 years and it seems like with each year, their love only grows younger.

