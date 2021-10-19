Bigg Boss fame Yuvika Chaudhary arrested for using casteist slur in video, granted interim bail

On Monday, Yuvika Chaudhary was reportedly arrested in a case pertaining to the alleged use of a casteist slur in a video. The Bigg Boss 9 fame was booked under the SC/ST Act. She was later released on bail following an order from the Punjab and Haryana High Court.

“My client has joined the investigation as per the guidelines given by the High Court and she is on interim bail now (in a case of alleged offensive remarks against Scheduled Castes on a social media platform),” ANI quoted Ashok Bishnoi, lawyer of actress Yuvika Chaudhary.

Earlier this year, Yuvika Chaudhary had shot a video with her husband, Prince Narula, where he was seen getting ready. To describe how bad she looked, Yuvika had used a casteist slur. Soon after the video went viral, netizens started trending #ArrestYuvikaChoudhary on Twitter. In May this year, Yuvika was booked by the Haryana Police following a complaint by a Dalit rights activist. A few days after the incident, husband Prince Narula had also defended Yuvika and said that people make big deal out of small things.

Yuvika took to her Twitter and apologised to her fans. She wrote, “Hi guys I didn’t kw the meaning about that word wt I used in my last vlog I didn’t mean to hurt anyone and I can never do that to hurt someone I apologise to each n every one I hope you understand love you all.” The actress also issued a video apology for the use of casteist slur.

