Bigg Boss: Fire breaks out on reality show sets, no casualties reported

A fire broke out on the sets of the popular reality show Bigg Boss this afternoon around 1 pm. Four fire engines were rushed to the sets located in Film City in Goregaon in Mumbai. As per the Brihanmumbai Municipal Cooperation (BMC) officials, no injuries have been reported so far. Moreover, the cause of the fire is yet to be known. The accident has reportedly been termed as a Level 1 fire.

Bigg Boss is undoubtedly one of the most popular and controversial reality shows in the country. The Salman Khan-hosted show gets a huge viewership while the audience root for their favorite contestants. The latest season, Bigg Boss 15 ended on January 30th after an entertaining and fun roller-coaster ride that continued for four months. Tejasswi Prakash lifted the BB 15 trophy with prize money of Rs. 40 lakhs, while Pratik Sehajpal emerged as the first runner up and Karan Kundrra was the second runner up.

The other two finalists were Shamita Shetty, Nishant Bhat, and Rashami Desai. While Rashami was the first finalist to be evicted on the Grand Finale night, Nishant Bhat opted to exit the show with Rs. 10 lakh briefcase. Shamita Shetty was evicted next.

The Grand Finale of Bigg Boss 15 was a rather star-studded affair. Several celebrities graced the stage including quite a few winners of the previous seasons namely, Shweta Tiwari, Gauahar Khan, Gautam Gulati, Urvashi Dholakia, and Rubina Dilaik. Shehnaaz Gill was also seen on the show, who paid a loving and heartfelt tribute to Bigg Boss 13 winner, the late actor, Sidharth Shukla.