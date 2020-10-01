Bigg Boss Flashback EXCLUSIVE: Gauahar Khan on being cordial with then competitor Tanishaa Mukerji

In a candid chat with Pinkvilla, Gauahar Khan opens up on sharing a cordial bond with Tanishaa Mukerji. The duo was a part of Bigg Boss 7 where Gauahar won the trophy. Read.

Gauahar Khan is undoubtedly one of the best contestants we have seen in the Bigg Boss house. The actress has always been an outspoken one and doesn't mince her words while expressing her thoughts. The winner of Bigg Boss 7 recounts her episode of encounters with Tanishaa Mukerji inside the house and said that inside the house, it was a competition, outside, they remain cordial even today.

She said, "We never really fought, we were competitors. Of course, in competition, she did not like me and I probably didn’t like her but that was during the show. But there have been times when we have met socially and said hi to each other. There was this one incident when Tanuja ji met me during a film function and before I could walk up to her. She came to me and greeted me. She is Tanuja Ji, probably her daughter and I did not get not get along in a competition but she did not regard that. Such a legend she is. That is a sign of a great human being."

She continued, "I will never forget Tanuja ji for her kindness, and the way she brought up Tanisha. Tanisha is a very strong headed girl and a great competition, I will give her that. Of course, she did not like me much in the show which was evident but outside, I think we have always been cordial. But, of course, we are not like in touch."

