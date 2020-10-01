  1. Home
Bigg Boss Flashback EXCLUSIVE: Gauahar Khan recounts standing her ground against Salman Khan on the show

Gauahar Khan, in a special segment for Pinkvilla, opens up on why she could stand her ground against Salman Khan while she was a part of Bigg Boss 7. Read.
Bigg Boss 14 commences soon. In our new segment Bigg Boss Flashback, we will be bringing to you the past contestants of the show who will take a walk down their memory lane as they share their happiest moments and also reveal the changes they have noticed in the rest of the seasons. Gauahar Khan joins us as the first guest and reveals about her winning moment, the love and adulation that followed, fight with Tanisha Mukerjee and staying in touch with Kamya Punjabi, Andy and Kushal Tandon. She also opened up on standing her ground in front of Salman Khan during one of the Weekend Ka Vaar during the seventh season. 

In retrospect how does she see that? When asked, she replied, "It is a two part answer. One is that when you are honest, then you don't fear anything. First of all, Salman Khan is the best host Bigg Boss can have. He is a guide, he is a friend, he even scolds us when necessary, loves us, but when it is topical, and if I feel that one side of a story is perhaps not being considered or seen, and if I know I can speak about it with utmost honesty then I put my point across without any fear."

She continued, "The another part of the answer is the way you put across your point. That is also very important. A lot depends on how are you talking to the person opposite you. Be it a fight or a banter, I feel the way you put across a point and I think I know I won't offend anyone while putting across my point because of how I say it. Now if someone takes offence of that, then it is their problem but I don't think Salman Khan is that person. He knew me from before and he knows that I am not saying things from a place of disrespect. He knows I have immense respect for him. In competition, he knew I am only putting my point across and I think he appreciates that." 

 

