Bigg Boss Flashback: Gauahar Khan reveals the major change in the show over years: Don’t see people fearing BB

Ahead of Bigg Boss 14 grand premiere, Gauahar Khan gets candid about what changes she has witnessed in the popular reality show post her triumph in the seventh season.

Bigg Boss has been one of the most loved reality shows on Indian television and there are no second thoughts about it. Over the years, the show has become a huge brand and has been the face of the same. Interestingly, after witnessing thirteen successful seasons, Bigg Boss is now returning with a new season and the excitement for the same is palpable among the audience. As the audience gear up for the grand premiere of Bigg Boss 14, Pinkvilla has come up with a special segment wherein former BB contestants will be seen getting candid about their journey and the show.

In today’s segment, we had Gauahar Khan who had won Bigg Boss 7. In an exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla, the actress was seen talking about the major changes that she has seen on the popular reality show over the years. Gauahar stated that she feels people don’t fear Bigg Boss anymore on the show. The actress stated, “There has been a fear, love, adulation, that respect ‘Oh my God, Bigg Boss ne ye bola hai to matlab wo patthar ki lakeer hai’, this one thing is what I find missing amongst the rest of the season. I feel that love of his aura in the show is missing.”

Meanwhile, Gauahar will be seen gracing the Bigg Boss 14 grand premiere and is also expected to enter the BB house. As per the promos, the lady will be setting new rules on the show and will be bringing new challenges for the contestants.

Credits :Pinkvilla

