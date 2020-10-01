Bigg Boss Flashback: Gauahar Khan reveals she is friends with Andy, Kamya Punjabi, Kushal Tandon post the show

In an exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla for Bigg Boss flashback, Gauahar Khan talks about who all continues to be friends with from her season.

Bigg Boss 14 is all set to roll soon and the audience is counting days to witness a fresh dose of arguments, fights and friendships. Interestingly, Bigg Boss has always been a show which has tested friendships among the contestants every now and then. The popular reality show is known to be a place where there are no permanent friends and enemies. Each day comes with a new twist and turns in the show. But it is also observed that the equation made inside the BB house doesn’t last long post the show, be it animosity, friendship or love.

Ahead of the BB14 grand premiere, Bigg Boss 7 winner Gauahar Khan, in an exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla for the segment Bigg Boss flashback, got candid about her friendships on the show. The lady stated that while her season had all the strong contestants, each one of them had their fair share of arguments and fights during the stint. Gauahar also spoke about the contestants she continues to be friends with post the show.

She stated, “I am friends with Andy. We were friends when BB7 began, then of course we had different opinions during the show and even had the biggest fight. But eventually, post the show, Andy and I have always kept in touch. On the other hand, Kamya and I are not in touch but we have a mutual respect and love for each other. I am also in touch with Kushal, every now and then haal chaal puch lete hain ek dusre ka. No one really other than that from my season.”

As of now, Gauahar is gearing up to enter the BB house in Bigg Boss 14 and will be seen challenging the new contestants of the show.

