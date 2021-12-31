Bigg Boss to Indian Idol: Reality shows that should take a break in New Year 2022

Indian television has changed drastically over the years and it even continues to do so right now. From the usual family and comedy dramas, Indian television witnessed a massive makeover in 2000, (Thank you, Ekta Kapoor!). The television czarina came with shows like Kyunkii Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, Kahaani Ghar Ghar Kii, Kasautii Zindagi Kay, and more, and how they changed the face of Indian daily soaps! But the evolution didn’t stop there, then came the time of reality shows which explored different genres like dance, singing, comedy, and more.

Over the years, reality shows have certainly been the new trend and have managed to keep the audience connected and intrigued. From Bigg Boss to Nach Baliye, Sa Re Ga Ma Pa to India’s Got Talent, the list of popular reality shows ruling Indian television has been endless. While some of these shows were limited to a couple of seasons, a few have been coming up with new seasons almost every year. However, with constant new seasons coming up, these reality shows seem to have lost the charm now. So, as we are about to embrace 2022, here are three shows that we think should take a break in the upcoming year.

Bigg Boss

It is probably one of the most talked-about reality shows we have in the Television arena and has Salman Khan as its face. However, what started as an entertaining show based on the Dutch show Big Brother in 2006, has turned out to be all about mindless controversies and illogical fights. Apart from new themes and a list of contestants, Bigg Boss seems to have nothing new to offer. In fact, the entertainment quotient has also been stooping down with every season, leaving the audience disappointed. And while the popular reality show is witnessing its 15th season now, it is high time Bigg Boss should go on a break.

Roadies

What started as a youth-based reality show giving the contestants and audience an adrenaline rush, has now turned out to be a show of controversies, trolls, and abuses. Roadies started in 2003 and focused on the physical, social, and mental strength of the contestants. While Raghu Ram and Rajiv Laxman were touted to be the face of the show, Roadies came with new judges in 2015. And while it has been one of the longest-running reality shows on Indian television, it seems to have lost the basic concept of the series. The one which was about the strength, willpower, and 'never give up' spirit now seems to be promoting lunatic behaviour with judges finding it 'ultra cool' to demean and abuse the contestants on national television.

Indian Idol

It has been one of the most loved singing-based reality shows in India and there are no second thoughts about it. The show has given us several melodious singers like Abhijeet Sawant, Sunny Hindustani, Sreerama Chandra, Salman Ali, and many more. But while it was one of the biggest singing reality shows when it went on air in 2004, it seems to be facing strong competition from other similar reality shows. And while Indian Idol has come up with 12 seasons so far, it seems to be getting monotonous and losing the charm. Probably, Indian Idol should take a break and reinvent itself before making a comeback.

Anything that we missed? If so, comment below.