From Bigg Boss to Kaun Banega Crorepati; 5 things that internet wants to know about Indian reality TV shows

For a long time, saas-bahu soaps ruled the television screens. From Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, Kahani Ghar Ghar Kii, Bade Achhe Lagte Hain, to many others shows, they were very popular among the masses. But with time, these shows started losing their charm. The audience was getting bored from regular leaps taken in the show. However, amid this, reality shows started getting noticed. Viewers liked the concept and the new content. The things that attracted them the most was the concept of the shows and how realistic they felt and looked.

These shows are considered great crowd pullers. In these shows, they showcase real talent from all over the country but sometimes, their entertainment factor makes headlines. People are drawn towards these reality crowd pullers and love the connection that they feel with the participants. To note, shows like Kaun Banega Crorepati, Bigg Boss, Indian Idol are inspired by international formats. These shows have garnered a dedicated audience in many years, so much so that they return with different seasons.

In a race to get the most ratings, creators use all kinds of gimmicks and tactics to keep audiences hooked. But then, there are so many questions that come to mind. Let’s take a look at them:

How real are reality shows?

These shows have always been engulfed in controversies. People always want to know that how much reality do these shows hold when it comes to these shows. Recently, Indian Idol 12 found itself in hot waters after Amit Kumar’s remark. He had said that the makers of the show had asked him to praise the contestants. His remark got the show trolled for many days. As mentioned in News18, actress Sanya Malhotra also said she couldn’t make it to the top 10 of Dance India Dance because she didn’t have any dramatic personal story to share. Such incidents create a lot of doubts in the minds of people.

Are these shows scripted?

After all this hue and cry, one is bound to think if these shows are scripted or not. But there is no concrete evidence to it. Some celebrities have come out and shared their experiences. Like TV actors Sara Khan and Ali Merchant getting married on Bigg Boss 4. The marriage ended just after two months. This raised a lot of questions about their marriage being real or a hoax. In an old interview, ex-Bigg Boss contestant Rahul Bhatt, the son of filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt, claimed that the marriage was nothing but completely fake. He even claimed that it was “staged for TRPs.”

Longest running reality shows

There are many shows which are running for a while now. Kaun Banega Crorepati, Bigg Boss, Nach Baliye, Roadies, Khatron Ke Khiladi, Indian Idol, Splitsvilla are among the longest-running.

Initial reality shows

There are many reports on this topic. At some places, it is reported that Boogie Woogie is the first. The show was aired in 1996 and was directed by Naved Jaffrey, Ashu Jain, and Ravi Behl. The reality show Antakshari had aired in 1993 and was hosted by Annu Kapoor and Pallavi Joshi.

Upcoming shows

The list is long as many of the shows are returning with new seasons. Khatron Ke Khiladi has already started. Kaun Banega Crorepati 13 promo has been also released. Bigg Boss, Nach Baliye will be coming back too.

