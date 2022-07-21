Bigg Boss: Kavita Kaushik to Koena Mitra; 5 Celebs who regretted doing Salman Khan's show

Bigg Boss is one of the biggest reality shows in India and the audience eagerly waits for its release. The show and its contestants make it to the social media trends every day. Bigg Boss, hosted by Bollywood superstar Salman Khan, has run into controversies several times. That's not all, the reality show is known for. It has also played the role of a cupid in many celebrities' lives and also proved to change the lives of the participants by giving them enormous fame.

However, there are a few, who spoke otherwise and are of the opinion that Bigg Boss tarnished their image, and they regret their participation in this show. Kavita Kaushik, Koena Mitra, Kumkum Bhagya fame Naina Singh, Srishty Rode, and Kushal Tandon are unhappy with their stint on the show and do not wish their names to be associated with Bigg Boss. Each celebrity had their own reason. Read on to know:

Koena Mitra

Koena Mitra, popularly known for her song, 'Saki Saki,' participated in Bigg Boss 13 but got evicted in the second week itself. Post her eviction, Koena tweeted, "You shouldn't have left the channel Mr. @rajcheerfull. I regret saying YES to #BigBoss13, everyone knows why. #RiggedBb13 I feel horrible for every participant locked in that house with 2 severely ill psychopaths!!! #BB13 Karma awaits (sic)" For the unversed, Raj Nayak was the former CEO of Viacom.

Kavita Kaushik

F.I.R actress Kavita Kaushik entered Bigg Boss 14 as a wild card entrant but walked out after a spat with Rubina Dilaik. Kavita's husband Ronnit Biswas had tweeted about Abhinav Shukla drunk texting Kavita in the past after he saw Abhinav saying 'laafa maarunga' to her inside the Bigg Boss house. The actress, in her interview, said that she was always a misfit for this show as she couldn't orchestrate for the cameras.

Kushal Tandon

Television actor Kushal Tandon fell in love with Gauahar Khan inside the Bigg Boss 7 house, and their love story attracted immense attention. Kushal was asked to leave the show midway because of his brawls with VJ Andy and Tanisha Mukerji.

Srishty Rode

Srishty Rode was seen in Bigg Boss 12 and said that it was the "wrong season" for her as it was a mix of commoners and celebrities. Srishty felt that celebrities have the pressure of maintaining a certain image while the commoners could be themselves.

Naina Singh

Kumkum Bhagya actress Naina Singh, in an interview with ETimes said that nobody wanted to give her work because of the Bigg Boss stamp she had on her. She also shared that her life became more "miserable" after doing this reality show, and she didn't deserve to be evicted in the second week as she comes with an experience in doing reality shows. For the uninitiated, Naina won Splitsvilla 10.

Also Read | Kavita Kaushik reveals her unpleasant experience in Bigg Boss 14 & if she paid 2 crore fine