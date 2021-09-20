Bigg Boss Marathi 3: Gayatri Datar to Akshay Waghmare; See the confirmed full list

The show Bigg Boss Marathi 3 started on September 19, 2021, with a grand launch. The premier episode was superhit and was hosted by actor-filmmaker Mahesh Manjrekar. The episode went on for 3 hours and the host welcomed 15 contestants into the show. The contestants comprise a mixture of film actors, television celebrities, social media influencers and from singing backgrounds. Here is the list of confirmed contestants of the show.

Sneha Wagh

The talented Marathi and Hindi TV actress, Sneha Wagh is one of the most popular contestants of season 3. She is considered as one of the most talked-about celebs of the third season of Bigg Boss Marathi.

Meenal Shah

Meenal is a reality TV show star as she has been part of many Hindi TV reality shows like Roadies. She was a popular contestant in 2017's Roadies special season Rising Star.

Gayatri Datar

Gorgeous actress Gayatri Datar, who is the Marathi telly audiences' favourite, is also part of the season. She shot to fame with the popular romantic TV serial Tula Pahate Re opposite Subodh Bhave.

Utkarsh Shinde

Anand Shinde's elder son, who is also a singer and doctor, Utkarsh entered as a contestant.

Akshay Waghmare

Popular Marathi actor Akshay Waghmare is yet another TV celebrity in BB Marathi 3. The actor has won the title of 'Hottest Man Of Marathi TV 2019. However, Akshay has his own identity in the industry and he is the son-in-law of politician Arun Gawli.

Jay Dudhane

The actor, who rose to fame with the Hindi TV show Splitsvilla, is also an interesting name on the list of contestants.

Surekha Kudachi

Surekha Kudachi primarily appeared in Marathi films and serials. She shot to fame with the film Foreignchi Paatlin where she played a pivotal role on-screen. The actress has also been part of the TV show Navari Mile Navryala and Swabhimaan.

Trupti Desai

The social activist Trupti Desai entered to the show Bigg Boss Marathi and surprised everyone.

Vishal Nikam

Dakkhancha Raja Jyotiba actor is also part of the show.

Avishkar Darvhekar

Popular Marathi actor Avishkar Darvhekar entered to the show as a surprise contestant.

Shivleela Patil

Popular Marathi Kirtankar Shivleela Patil entered the house and performed a Kirtan on the stage about Bigg Boss.

Santosh Chaudhari

Popular Agri-Koli playback singer Santosh Chaudhari is in the show. Santosh has been a part of many controversies, which made him one of the most interesting contestants of the season.

Mira Jagganath

Yeu Kashi Tashi Me Nandayla and Mazhya Navryachi Bayko fame Mira Jagganath is also a part of the season.

Vikas Patil