Bigg Boss Marathi: Mahesh Manjrekar reveals hiding his catheter tubes for promo shoot post cancer surgery

After Bigg Boss OTT it is now time for Bigg Boss Marathi on the small screens. Filmmaker-actor Mahesh Manjrekar will be hosting this season as well. As fans are gearing up to watch the multi-talented actor on their screens, Mahesh opened up about his fight with bladder cancer in a press conference recently. He even revealed the struggles he had to face while shooting this season.

According to reports in Zoomtventertainment.com, Mahesh Manjrekar is back home following the medical procedure at the H N Reliance Foundation Hospital in Mumbai last week. Talking about getting back to work post his surgery, Mahesh revealed, "When the promo was shot 15 days back. Then I was in the process of recovering from the disease. There was a tube with a catheter attached. Had to hide my catheter, tubes for the promo shoot."

Mahesh Manjrekar stated that the show must go on and keeping that in mind he did not let his medical condition hamper his health. The actor added that he was suffering a lot but still did the shooting. According to Mahesh, he did not stop, even if his energy levels were a bit down. However, he revealed that no one told him his energy levels seemed low after watching the show's promo.

Recently, Mahesh’s brother Sudesh Manjrekar had confirmed the actor’s condition. His daughter Saiee too had revealed, "I don’t think dad is very comfortable with anything coming out now. So I am just waiting for him to give his hand of experience and his takeaway from this. To keep the short answer, he has been very strong and I am very proud of him."

Well, we are sure that fans are going to love the spirits of Mahesh Manjrekar in Bigg Boss Marathi and they are going to love him.

