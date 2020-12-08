Bigg Boss, Naagin 4 and Yeh Rishta Kya Kehalta Hai become the 'most talked about' shows on Twitter in 2020

From Salman Khan hosted Bigg Boss to Shivangi Joshi and Mohsin Khan starrer Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, here are the Indian Television shows that proved their mettle on Twitter in 2020.

2020 has been one of the most difficult years for everyone. With the COVID-19 pandemic hitting the world, each one of us had to go through some tough phases. Not only were personal lives disrupted, but professional lives also took an unexpected toll. For the first time in history, the working of the Indian Television industry came to a standstill.

From March 19, the shootings of TV shows, web series, and films were suspended for almost three months owing to the Coronavirus. However, slowly and steadily the entertainment industry resumed its function, while the fear of COVID-19 still stands along. The artists and teams are shooting amid the fear of the virus, with proper safety measures and precautions. Despite the difficulties, the Telly world managed to keep viewers entertained and made a mark for themselves.

With only a few days left for 2020, it was been revealed which 'top 3 popular' TV shows have ruled the virtual world of Twitter. Can you guess them? Well, let us reveal them to you, and leave you surprised. The three shows belong to different genres but have proved their mettle. They are none other than - Bigg Boss, Naagin 4, and Yeh Rishta Kya Kehalta Hai. Yes, these three are the 'most talked about' shows on Twitter in 2020.

1. Bigg Boss:

Touted to the most-watched reality show on Indian Television, two seasons of Bigg Boss evoked discussions on Twitter, i.e. Bigg Boss 13 and Bigg Boss 14. Bigg Boss 13 created a stir for its fights, drama, and emotions. Fans rooted for their favourite contestants, Sidharth Shukla, Asim Riaz, Shehnaaz Gill, and consistently. BB 13 came to an end on February 15 with Sidharth emerging as the winner. On the other hand, Bigg Boss 14 began airing on October 3 (2020) and has now completed its two-month journey. BB 14 is hailed for its unique concept and theme 'ab scene paltega.'

2. Naagin 4:

Ekta Kapoor's supernatural drama Naagin 4 grabbed headlines as the show was pulled off suddenly owing to the huge gap in telecasts due to COVID-19 and the falling TRPs. The show starred Nia Sharma, Jasmin Bhasin, , and Vijayendra Kumeria in the lead roles. The TV Czarina apologized to the Naagin 4 cast for not being able to make it a success and simultaneously announced its next season, Naagin 5.

3. Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai:

Shivangi Joshi (Naira) and Moshin Khan (Kartik) starrer Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai introduced the double-role plotline as it came back after the COVID-19 gap. Their inclusions of the pandemic situations in the show made headlines and garnered attention. The show is the longest-running on Indian Television, and fans love Kaira's chemistry.

Well, with 2020 coming to an end, we hope that the new year brings more entertainment for viewers. What are your thoughts on the same? Which is your current favourite show on TV? Let us know in the comment section below.

