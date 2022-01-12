Bigg Boss narrator Vijay Vikram Singh tests positive for COVID-19

The cases of COVID positive have been rising continuously in the country. Not only common people but even celebrities have also been tested positive. Recently, Janhvi Kapoor, Khushi Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor, Anshula Kapoor, Lata Mangeshkar and others were tested positive. And now according to The Times of India, the controversial reality show Bigg Boss narrator Vijay Vikram Singh has tested positive for COVID-19. He has confirmed the news to the portal. He also mentioned that he did not have any symptoms.

In conversation with The Times of India, Singh said that he has been recording for Bigg Boss from home for the past two years, owing to the pandemic. “I have a home studio and I manage to record all my voiceovers. Even after testing positive, work has continued as usual because I have no symptoms. I am taking precautions,” he added. To note, a report also claimed that Atul Kapoor, who is the voice of Bigg Boss, has been tested positive. But there was no confirmation on this.

Well, before entering the show, contestants had to stay in quarantine and be tested for Covid-19. Reportedly, Devoleena was not sick for a long time, necessitating an RT-PCR test.

Former Bigg Boss 15 contestant Vishal Kotian has also been tested positive as well. “I have tested positive for covid-19. I am asymptomatic and feeling completely okay. I have isolated myself and following the protocol given by my doctor and health professionals. If you have been in contact with me, request you to please get tested immediately,” Vishal Kotian has written on his Instagram stories.

