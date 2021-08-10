Bigg Boss OTT, 10 August 2021, Written Update: Nishant wins candy shop challenge

The drama in today's episode begins with a bang! Moose informs Karan, "Last night, Akshara questioned me about Milind, and I teased about him being in my ass." After some arguing, Pratik informs everyone that they must perform their tasks. Shamita, Pratik, and Urfi were fighting over cups in the kitchen.

Bigg Boss made an announcement and told the participants that reality shows are made to delight the viewers. Henceforth, their performances will be judged by the viewers. At the end of each day, they will give them a scorecard. This report card will determine whether or not they can enjoy the house's facilities the next day.

Neha says that she can't eat daal in the afternoon. To which, Divya replies that they have rice and other vegetables as well. Urfi says that they would no longer make daal. Shamita advises looking inside the refrigerator before preparing food. When Pratik hears this, he begins arguing with Shamita. Shamita then informs Karan that Pratik is forcing and ordering people around for no apparent reason. Karan claims that he continues to try to explain things to him but he does not listen.

Ridhima presents a challenge in the evening under which the girls can win their baggage. Their connections will work in favour of the ladies. All the males will choose their connection's dolls and take them shopping. If they wish to acquire stuff for their girls, they must go into the candy store. Nishant wins and hugs Moose. Bigg Boss congratulates Nishant on his victory in the challenge.

Bigg Boss informs the contestants that the scorecard is ready. The viewer will show them if they were pleased with their performance today. A happy/neutral/angry emoji appears on the collective report card. The light on the happy emoji turns on. According to The Bigg Boss, this indicates that the viewers were delighted with today's performance, hence no perks would be taken away from the participants.

Also Read| Bigg Boss OTT EXCLUSIVE: Nishant Bhat makes interesting revelation and it's about Salman Khan; Read Inside