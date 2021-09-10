Bigg Boss OTT, 10 September 2021, Written Update: Shamita gets jealous

In today's episode, we saw, Nishant Bhat draws a mask on Moose Jattana. She wakes up and sits attentively as he completes the unique artwork on her cheek. Despite the fact that their links have now been severed, the two retain a strong bond and frequently spend quality time together. Meanwhile, Neha Bhasin and Divya Agarwal compete during the first round for the finale tickets. After much prodding and pressing, Divya successfully pushes Neha's liquid jar. Shamita Shetty gets into a fight with Raqesh Bapat regarding Divya. She slams Raqesh for showing mercy to her. During a discussion, Shamita tells Neha Bhasin that Raqesh can’t see Divya’s real character.

Later, Raqesh requests Shamita to stop talking to Pratik Sehajpal. Shamita asks Raqesh if he was ordering her to stop communicating with Pratik as she asked him to stop speaking to Divya. Divya overhears this and yells at Shamita. She screams and puts oil into the dish Shamita was preparing. Afterward, Raqesh and Shamita get into yet another argument. Pratik defeats Shamita during the task and gets the pass directly to the finale. Shamita yells at him.

Later, there was a clear schism amongst Shamita Shetty and Raqesh Bapat. Raqesh was seen in the day requesting Neha Bhasin to tell Shamita that he did not want to bother her. Raqesh and Nishant are the two competitors saved from elimination this week. Others Divya Agarwal, Moose Jattana, Neha Bhasin, Shamita Shetty, and Pratik Sehajpal have been shortlisted for the elimination.

We have seen this episode on channel's OTT platform.