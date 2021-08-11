Bigg Boss OTT, 11 August 2021, Written Update: Shamita Shetty reveals her past with Nishant Bhat

In today's episode, Shamita Shetty's surprising confession was the highlight of the day. Shamita admits that she is connected with Nishant Bhat. Divya and Shamita were laying on a bed when Shamita told her that she and Nishant used to work together on a project and that Nishat used to make her feel unpleasant by overstepping his boundaries. After that, she began to keep her distance from him. Shamita goes on to claim that she can't recall the specific situation, but he once violated his limits with her.

Sima Taparia, a well-known matchmaker, also entered the Bigg Boss's house. Despite the fact that she was unable to meet the candidates because of her quarantine. She did speak with Urfi Javed, Sima started asking questions about Urfi's interaction with Zeeshan Khan. She also chatted with Nishant Bhat and Moose Jattana, who she described as "caring" for one other. Over food and cooking tasks, Divya Agarwal and Shamita Shetty got into a big argument with Pratik Sehajpal. Divya became furious and referred to Pratik as a 'keeda'. Shamita too lost her temper.

Meanwhile, when Ridhima Pandit was reminded of her mother, she became upset and grieved. Shamita questioned Ridhima whether her mother died as a result of Covid-19. Ridhima explained that her mother was placed on dialysis and that her arteries became clogged as a result of her isolation. Ridhima also confessed that she was given a spot on Bigg Boss last year but turned it down due to her mother's condition. At the end of the episode, Divya Agarwal was already in a dangerous situation, and she only has a week to win the votes of the public.

