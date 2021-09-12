Bigg Boss OTT, 12 September 2021, Written Update: Pratik hugs Moose

In today's episode, everybody wakes up with Ganesh Chaturthi vibes in the house. During breakfast, Neha tells Nishant that maybe Raqesh Bhat likes Shamita, while Shamita has accepted her feelings for him. Suddenly Shamita said I just like him, there is nothing like the love between us. Nishant and Moose also talk about Pratik, she told Nishant that she likes Pratik. After a While, Moose started crying because Pratik and Shamita calms her down. Pratik feels sad and reaches to Moose and hugs her.

Bigg Boss gives a task to everyone in which Moose, Divya, and Nishant was grouped on one side. Meanwhile, Pratik, Raqesh, and Neh were on another side. Bigg Boss selected Shamita as a sanchalak aka monitor of the task. In this task, they had to write names of dishes from different states. Pratik, Neha, and Raqesh, at last, wins the task.

After the game, Shamita again was talking to Neha, Shamita tells her that maybe Raqesh would have chosen Divya as his team kate previously. Shamita gets emotional and tells her she will get hurt if Raqesh ever did something bad to her. On the other hand, Moose and Pratik were having a deep conversation about their status in the house. Pratik compliments her skills and tells her that she can win this show.

Meanwhile, Bigg Boss again announced another task for the house named Dog and the Bone, this game was also divided into 2 teams. In the end, Shamita's team won this task. In the price, Shamita got pretty expensive hampers.

