Bigg Boss OTT, 16 August 2021, Written Update: Milind Gaba & Neha Bhasin fight again

In today's episode, Urfi Javed was evicted from Bigg Boss OTT after a week of fights, disputes, amusement, and hostility during the challenges. She was the show's first eliminated competitor. was also seen applauding Shamita on her game throughout a section of the show. Karan then asked her if she had any luggage because she appears to be lonesome. Then Shamita talked out about spending 21 years in the industry and that it was difficult to always be in the shadow of her sister, .

Milind Gaba gives Neha Bhasin advice on where to keep her canning jar, but she becomes irritated and begins using unpleasant words for him. Milind Gaba becomes angry by her behaviour and leaves the scene to go to his bedroom, while Akshara Singh follows Milind and tries to calm him.

After a little time, Neha recognizes her blunder and approaches Milind, pleading him to forgive her for her erratic behaviour and use of inappropriate and insulting language. The audience also saw Neha Bhasin's next impulsive act, as she shouts at Pratik. She yanks the chain off his jacket, attempting to strip him naked. Pratik gets taken aback by her actions.

