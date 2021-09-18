Bigg Boss OTT, 17 September 2021, Written Update: Raqesh says Je T'aime to Shamita

In today's episode, the audience gets to witness an adorable moment, after everyone wakes up and Shamita was sitting in a hall for cutting her hair for the finale. Raqesh Bapat approaches her and helped Shamita trimming her hair. Shamita was looking radiant with the fresh new haircut.

After that BB calls everyone in the hall and revealed a new task which includes two big screens that shows images. The contestants were given a chance to recall one memory from the given two. While they can choose one and they have to delete other memory before leaving the Bigg Boss house.

First was Nishat Bhat, he selected Pratik's good memory and deleted a fighting memory with Raqesh. Next was Shamita Shetty she was given two memories the first one was the fight with Divya and the second one was the fight with Raqesh. She decided to delete Raqesh's memory. On the other hand, when Pratik was given two choices between Neha and Nishant's memory. Pratik gets emotional and after thinking a lot he selected Neha's memory and deleted Nishant's memory. Raqesh was given Shamita's memory and Divya's memory. He deleted Divya's memory and selected Shamita's memory.

At the last, Divya was given two difficult choices, Raqesh's memory, and Nishant's memory, she selected Nishant's memory. After the task, Divya and Shamita got into a fight which was sort of like a debate. While Divya scolded Shamita for being biased and Shamita commented about her relationship. After the fight was over, Shamita and Raqesh were seen sitting on the bed, and Raqesh was teasing Shamita and told her that she is the biggest problem of my life. After lots of teasing, Raqesh Bhat says Je T'aime to Shamita which is I love you in french.

