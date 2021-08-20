Bigg Boss OTT, 20 August 2021, Written Update: Pratik and Zeeshan hit each other

In today's episode, Bigg Boss awakens everyone and tells them that the gas supply will be available for only two hours. Ridhima tells that Raqesh's strategy has failed and she shouts saying that he is claiming his area. Afterward, Ridhima and Divya begin to fight. Raqesh requests Nishant to relocate his and Mosse's cups from the room to the kitchen. Raqesh and Nishant begin arguing about kitchen items.

Pratik furiously throws tables across the room and shouts, saying that everyone is wasting time. Raqesh argues with Pratik if he is allowed to break house property. Pratik then begins arguing with everyone for ruining Bigg Boss's properties. Pratik questions Raqesh, "What are your efforts for this show?" Raqesh asks Pratik to do his own dishes. Pratik replies he is not anyone's servant so he will not. Raqesh warns him that he will be penalized because he broke stuff and harmed property.

The second challenge begins, and Nishant states that Moose and he have shown their worthiness and that if they win, they can become the Captains in the house. Pratik and Zeesha start fighting, Nishant and Raqesh attempt to comfort them. But Pratik and Zeeshan beating each other. They start the next round, in which Nishant and Moose get disqualified because Pratik supported them. Meanwhile, Zeeshan and Divya win the task.

In the end, Bigg Boss announces that it's time for their daily report card, and reveals that as per the audience, their performance was 'Okay' but not good enough, so tomorrow, they'll be affected by the same again. Bigg Boss tells them just like today, tomorrow too the contestants will be given gas for just 2 hours only.

