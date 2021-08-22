Bigg Boss OTT, 22 August 2021, Written Update: Neha loses her temper with Divya

In today's episode, Bigg Boss becomes furious after Akshara Singh tries to go out of the house, Bigg Boss calls her to the confession session and asks her to leave the house. Bigg Boss summons all of the contestants to the hall room and criticizes them for harassing and threatening. After that, Akshara apologizes to Bigg Boss meanwhile Zeeshan Khan starts an argument with her, Neha comes to support him. Akshara said you can't play women's victim card every time.

After that in Bigg Boss house, Neha Bhasin and Divya Agarwal got into a heated argument. The two began arguing about who would do the kitchen chores. Neha lost her temper when Divya questioned if she would be cooking, Meanwhile, Neha questioned Divya why she is loaded with so much work. Other contestants, including Raqesh Bapat, Shamita Shetty, Divya Agarwal, and Neha Bhasin, were not impressed by Akshara's behavior

On the other hand, Bigg Boss told contestants about the task, Kohlu Ka Bail. Pratik-Akshara and Shamita-Raqesh were instructed to spin equipment in the garden area without pausing. The rule was established that just one individual could use the hall room to take a rest. Shamita Shetty collapses while completing the work. Shamita also screamed after an argument with Nishant Bhat.

In between the task, Shamita Shetty and Nishant Bhat again indulge in a heated discussion. During the punishment task, Shamita refers to Nishant as a cobra. Pratik Sehajpal insulted Shamita and Raqesh. Pratik shouted and said, they were the heads, but still Shamita and Raqesh had no idea what is happening.

