Bigg Boss OTT, 24 August 2021, Written Update: Millind says Akshara owns his heart

In today's episode, everyone wakes up, and Moose and Nishant agree to vote for each other. Millind informs Neha that his intention was not to offend her. Neha shouts at him saying why he always blames her. Neha suggests to Millind that they spend more time together. Akshara admits she is continuously looking with affection at Pratik. Neha inquires why Akshara wishes to approach him. Millind had also remarked that Akshara owns his heart.

Pratik refers to Nishant as a presiding judge, and he declares that he is willing to die for the sake of the truth. Moose approaches Pratik and sits next to him. She questions why he is upset. He expresses his displeasure with how she spoke to him previously. She says sorry, meanwhile, Divya wonders what will happen if she reports an issue with the connection. Millind maintains that connecting will take a bit of time. Millind questions Akshara on why she is acting diplomatically. Shamita decides she needs to give Raqesh the connection back because they didn't know each other before. Akshara states that her mentality is compatible with Pratik's.

Pratik approaches Akshara and requests Moose to refrain from interfering between them. They both get into a fight. Millind and Neha continue to dispute, but Divya assures Akshara that she is glad because she has reclaimed her companion. When Millind arrives, Nishant states that a selfish person has arrived. Bigg Boss declares that it is time for a scorecard, and that the public is pleased with their effort and that it will have no effect on their work the next day.

