Bigg Boss OTT, 26 August 2021, Written Update: Nishant calls Raqesh 'Jiggly Puff'

In today's episode, Millind Gaba, Shamita Shetty, and Raqesh go through a heat-up argument. Neha apologizes to Millind because previously, they fought, and she used abusive words. Neha hugs Nishant when they discuss their connection issues. After this, Nishant tells Pratik that he is naming everybody, then he calls Pratik an angry bird, Madam aka Shamita, Snowhite aka Moose. Nishant also called Neha an X-Mystic. Raqesh resembles him of a jiggly puff. Pratik tells Nishant to also name himself.

Nishant questions Moose, "Who am I?" Pratik claims you're a Mario. Milind alleges Shamit and Pratik were arguing. Akshara, on the other side, says her's and Pratik's connection is stronger. Divya declares that it is time for the next assignment for leadership. She explains the tasks to everyone. In this game, Zeeshan and Divya will simply offer their guidelines and show red lights if they believe they are being broken. They can also give it based on behaviour.

There, Zeeshan and Divya make new regulations. Divya further said anyone who violates the guidelines would be given the red flag. They must hand out all of the flags. Flags shall be kept in the contestant's backpacks beside themselves. Divya makes the rules, and if they destroy any stuff, it will be taken into account. Divya scribbles something on the board. "Zeeshan, once you damage anything, your count would be diminished", Divya says. Zeeshan suggests that they should make the rules. Nishant, according to Milind, claims that he doesn't grasp these guidelines. He claims that Bigg Boss smacked him. They violated the regulations. Zeeshan adds that they can make the rules whenever they want.

Moose tells everyone that if they misbehave during the competition, they will receive warning signs. She claims that the task would be completed in four hours. Divya says they can distribute flags to everyone.

