Bigg Boss OTT, 29 August 2021, Written Update: Raqesh hugs Shamita when she was sobbing

In today's episode, the first luxury budget challenge in the house was announced by Bigg Boss. The male participants in the home had to let their link feel loved. Whoever completes the challenge first will receive the luxury budget gift. Because Divya Agarwal has no link in the house following Zeeshan Khan's elimination, Bigg Boss appointed her as the task manager aka sanchalak. Nishant Bhat and Moose Jattana ended up winning the luxury budget challenge.

On the other hand, in the kitchen, Pratik Sahejpal, Millind Gaba, and Nishant Bhat talked about cooking. Everyone was talking about their interest in foods, Divya Agarwal stated that she likes martinis with salt. Meanwhile, Moose informed her that he enjoys tequila. Pratik began slicing vegetables and garlic while Nishant smashed fruits to prepare juice for beverages. After a while, Akshara Singh burst into tears after being dissatisfied with everyone's attitude in the residence. Akshara declined to do any housework and stated that she would do her chores. When Pratik went to speak to her, Akshara cut him off, stating she wasn't in the right frame of mind.

Shamita Shetty could be seen sobbing while talking with Neha Bhasin by the poolside. She stated that many things are going on and being handled that are not appropriate. She further said I could not really nap earlier because I was so worried. Although Shamita Shetty was sobbing, Raqesh Bapat approached her and soothed her by holding and embracing her.

