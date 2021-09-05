Bigg Boss OTT, 5 September 2021, Written Update: Everyone gets emotional reading their letters

In today's episode, everyone wakes up cheerfully, after the dance, Milind asked Akshara about the conflict between Moose and Nishant. Akshara then reveals how Moose is worried and anxious about Divya and Nishant getting close. Meanwhile, Nishant has clearly asked Moose to don't talk to him.

On the other hand, Raqesh Bapat, Shamita Shetty, and Neha were having some conversation about weddings in the kitchen, while preparing breakfast for everyone. Neha compliments Raqesh and Shamita about their bonding and told them they look like they are married. Raqesh teased Shamita about her abilities in the bed. Bigg Boss announced a task to become Boss Man and Boss Lady. In this task, everyone with their respective connections has to build a ladder. After which everyone received their letters from the family. Everyone gets emotional reading about their families. Bigg Boss then reveals that there will be bo Boss Man and Boss Lady.

Bigg Boss also announced that this weekend, Milind, Divya, or Akshara can be evicted from the show. Also today the audience gets the chance to talk directly to the contestants. Karan also taunts Akshara for her tone, while talking to others and advises her to keep her volume down. Milind also apologies to Akshara for his rude behavior. Neha Bhasin opens up about her insecurities about what other people thinking about her. On the other hand, Divya feels incomplete without Zeeshan on her side in the show. Divya gives everyone a piece of fluttering advice to make their connection strong with their partners.

We have seen this episode on the channel's OTT platform.

