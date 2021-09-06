Bigg Boss OTT, 6 September 2021, Written Update: Milind Gaba and Akshara Singh get evicted

In today's episode, everybody recalls Sidharth Shukla after his demise. Some contestants even started crying remembering him. asked Millind and Akshara as to why are they so rude to Neha Bhasin and keep scolding her for her behaviour. Millind taunts Neha and asks her to stay away from him. Akshara also calls her aura 'negative'. Karan warned them for the future and urges Millind to talk with respect. Divya was worried about her connection after Zeeshan left her side.

While Pratik complains about Akshara's negative words and how she always tries to make him feel low, they both start fighting. On the other hand, Nishant Bhat recalls some previous fights with Shamita and calls her 'attention-seeker' and the girl with attitude. Shamita starts crying while fighting with him. Raqesh approaches Shamita and calms her down after the fight. Raqesh also makes Shamita laugh by making some weird jokes.

Bigg Boss calls everyone to the main hall. They announce the elimination of this week. Karan Johar eliminates Millind Gaba and Akshara from the show. This moment makes everyone sad and they cried hugging each other. As soon as Millind and Akshara leave the house, Rubina and Nikki make everyone laugh with their funny talks with the contestants. They give everyone a task and also a special one to Divya Agarwal and Neha Bhasin.

Pratik and Divya got into a huge fight in the kitchen, about some food. Meanwhile, and Richa made a special and surprise entry in the BB house to make everyone recall their bad behaviour.

