Bigg Boss OTT: After Neha Bhasin, Zeeshan Khan becomes the second confirmed contestant of KJo’s show

After creating much anticipation among the fans, Bigg Boss OTT is all set to go on air this weekend. This new version of the popular reality show will be premiered on Voot and will be hosted by . Ever since the makers have announced the show, there have been speculations about who all be seen as participants. While Neha Bhasin was the first confirmed contestant of Bigg Boss OTT, it is now revealed that Zeeshan Khan is the second contestant of the show.

The revelation was made during the recent promo of Karan Johar’s Bigg Boss OTT. The new promo featured Zeeshan Khan’s bathrobe controversy wherein the actor had grabbed the headlines by wearing a bathrobe to the airport and had boarded a flight like that. To recall, his action had grabbed a lot of attention and left the nation brimming with an opinion. The promo was captioned as, “Humare Bigg Boss OTT ke next contestant hai ek bathrobe enthusiast, someone who revolutionised airport looks! - ZEESHAN KHAN”.

Take a look at the new promo of Bigg Boss OTT:

Earlier, the makers had announced singer Neha Bhasin as the first contestant of the show. In the promo, Neha stated that while she will be entering the house as a contestant, she is sure to give a tough competition to other contestants and will not budge in to anyone in the house. The diva has also claimed that she hasn’t watched any episode of the show. “I have never watched a single episode though I have seen a lot of clips on Instagram in the past one year. Being a singer I did not see the connection at that point. Having said that, when I took a meeting with the team, something struck me about the theme. I liked it," Neha had told IANS.

