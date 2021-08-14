Bigg Boss OTT: Akshara Singh loses calm over Nishant Bhat’s comment; Says he considers her as ‘nachaniya’

The show Bigg Boss is known for its fights and drama, which are also seen in the latest season as well. In the last night's episode, a major fight took place between Akshara and choreographer Nishant Bhat due to kitchen duties. Akshara felt belittled when he told her not to intervene.

As per the live stream of the show, Zeeshan was seen telling the captain, Pratik about the laid-back attitude of Nishant, Urfi and Moose over kitchen duties. He tells him that they have not yet decided on the menu and he will not be doing the chopping. He says that he chops according to requirement during the cooking.

Nishant and Urfi also take the matter to Pratik as they say that they are unable to decide with the menu as well as the quantity. Pratik tries to be fair, Akshara adds that the cooking should be done as per the understanding and they should not be forced for anything.

But the situation escalates when Nishant Bhat tells her to not interfere in the kitchen duties. Akshara feels offended and shouts, “I am the captain of the house and I have the right to speak. You don’t tell me when and where to speak.”

To this Nishant says that he was not even talking to her and she was the one who came in between. This statement angers her, and she tells him, “Nobody tells me what to speak. I also come from a good educated family.” Pratik tries to calm her down but she tells him to not talk to her.

Akshara is seen going to a corner in anger and Shamita tells Pratik to let her speak. Akshara is angry because of Nishant as she says, “I come from Bihar, UP, all address as ‘Hum’, mujhe nachaniya samajh rahe ho? This is for everybody, who do you think I am. Don’t tell me what to do, what to tell. I am hyper. My BP is high. Stay away from him.”