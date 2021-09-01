Bigg Boss OTT: Akshara Singh loses cool at Neha Bhasin during task, screams at her

The Bigg Boss OTT house has become a place full of drama and fights. The contestants are often seen at loggerheads. In the recent promo of the show, it is seen that Pratik reveals what Akshara said about Neha, which agitates Akshara as she goes to the bedroom in anger. Neha Bhasin tries to talk to her but it results in a massive verbal argument between the two.

In the promo of the show, it is seen that Pratik tells Akshara that it was wrong of her to say that Pratik was with Neha Bhasin for getting success in life. To this, Akshara tells Neha that she is playing a very bad game by creating miscommunication between her and Pratik Sehajpal. Later, Neha tells her, “Akshara you told such a huge lie.” Akshara replies to her, “You go out of the house and see the footage then you will realize who is lying.”

She adds that she was human till yesterday. Neha says, “I don’t need justification from you that I am human or not.” This led to a major fight between the two and Akshara shouts at her to shut up. Neha walks out of the room in anger.