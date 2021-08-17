Bigg Boss OTT: Akshara Singh & Moose Jattana age shame Shamita Shetty for being 42; Fans support B town actor

Bigg Boss OTT has become the house of drama and action since the first day. Recently, actress Shamita Shetty was shamed for her age, by other housemates of the show. It was seen that Urfi and Akshara were talking about her being older than her mentioned age.

A few days back, it was seen in a conversation between Akshara and Urfi, where one of them had said that she is older than her mentioned age which is 42. She added that Shamita might be 46 or 48. But it seems that her age-shaming topic will not end soon as a new clip has come out in which it is shown that Akshara Singh, Milind Gaba, Pratik Sehajpal, and Moose Jattana were seen discussing Shamita and her age. Askara says that the way she behaves is not like any mom would. They all consider her the mom of the house.

The fans of the Bollywood actress have shared their anger on Twitter. Some tweets are as follows:

One of them commented, “& the age shaming never ends! Do these people think they will never age? & I’ll be surprised if any of them look half as smashing as #ShamitaShetty when they are 42! This is not cool.”

It was seen earlier also when Sidharth Shukla was taunted for being 40 on many occasions in Bigg Boss 13. Mahira Sharma had commented on him, saying that her mom is younger than him!

