Bigg Boss OTT: Akshara Singh in tears after Moose Jattana passes mean comments on her work

The Bigg Boss OTT is keeping the audiences entertained from the first day. It has been hitting the headlines for the fights between the contestants. The Bhojpuri diva Akshara Singh was seen crying in the show after Muskaan Jattana, popularly known as Moose Jattana, made some hurtful remarks on her occupation.

Akshara had a small altercation with Moose and then she was seen talking to Millind Gaba, Nishant Bhat, Neha Bhasin, Raqesh Bapat and Prateek Sehajpal. She told them that she was friendly with Moose but will now keep a distance from her. The Times Of India report further quotes the actress saying, “I was casually asking Moose to look for Millind Gaba for dinner and she said in a very bad language. I felt bad and didn’t like the tone.” She further says ‘Ye jo tum Bhojpuri gaana waana gaati ho…(All these Bhojpuri songs that you sing..)’ That is how she speaks about my work."

The Bhojpuri actor also added, "She has no right to comment on my occupation. I earn my bread and butter because of the Bhojpuri industry. That’s my profession."

However, Moose tried to clear the confusion and said that she didn’t mean to hurt her. Millind said to her that such comments are not always appreciable. Later, Akshara was seen crying alone in the garden area. Then Divya Agarwal asked her if her crying is going to make any difference. After which the actress said that she will let go of the matter. Moose was heard saying that she tried to clear the misunderstanding but she is not ready to listen.

Also Read: Bigg Boss OTT EXCLUSIVE: Akshara Singh reveals she has got a lot of tips from ex BB contestant Ravi Kishan