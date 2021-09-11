Bigg Boss OTT: All the contestants set aside differences for Ganpati puja

House of Bigg Boss OTT is full of controversies and drama. The contestants are often seen at loggerheads due to a clash of opinions and tasks. But it seems like the contestants have decided to let go of all their differences as they all come together for the second day of the Ganpati puja. As the country welcomes Ganpati Bappa into their homes, Bigg Boss OTT contestants also are in a festive mood and will be seen performing Puja together on the second day. They all are seen decked up in ethnic outfits for the puja.

For the puja contestants like Raqesh Bapat, Divya Agarwal, Moose and others will be seen putting aside their differences and getting ready. Amid all this, it would be interesting to see how long they can keep up with this. Bigg Boss OTT is based on the theme of forming connections, but a major twist came in the game when Bigg Boss dismissed all the connections at the start of this week. Now, the contestants have to play their individual games, and hence, they are now seen acting differently than in previous episodes. There are increased fights between contestants, like Shamita and Divya Agarwal, Pratik Sehajpal and Muskan, Raqesh and Pratik, Nishant Bhat and Shamita, and others.

But in the previous episode, Raqesh Bapat created a statue of Lord Ganesha and placed it inside the house. All the contestants came together for the aarti and dressed up. On the second day of the puja also contestants were seen dressed in ethnic attire as they did the prayers together, keeping aside all their differences.

See photos-