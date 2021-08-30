Bigg Boss OTT: Amongst Millind, Akshara, Nishant, Divya & Shamita, who do you think may get evicted this week?

Bigg Boss OTT is going through an interesting phase currently where the equations between the contestants have become complicated. The nominations for the current week have come to an end. After the emotional breakdown between Shamita Shetty and Raqesh Bapat. The nominated members of the house include Millind, Akshara, Nishant, Divya, and Shamita. The makers of the show are constantly bringing new surprises for the audience members. It looks like Nia Sharma might soon enter the controversial reality show. Nia took to her Instagram and shared a post hinting about her entry into the show soon.

Nia posted a couple of pictures on her Instagram handle chilling comfortably on the couch. Sharing the pictures, she wrote in the caption, “Chalo kuch toofani Karte hai…BB OTT on 1st September.” Reportedly, Nia was all set to participate in the 14th season of the show though opted out at the last minute. However, the makers have managed to convince the actress this time around, and going by her Instagram post, she could be joining the show hosted by Karan Johar soon. The latest nomination of the show consists of some of the most popular members of the house.

Bigg Boss OTT is raking in a huge number of audience members on the streaming platform. The show has garnered immense popularity and a new host in Karan Johar. Embroiled in controversies, the show has taken the limelight with interesting tasks and complicated equations between the contestants. The show has managed to garner an audience based on the many storylines and activities in the show.

