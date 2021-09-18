Bigg Boss OTT: Bharti Singh & Haarsh Limbachiyaa mark the end of live streaming with a fun filled evening

Published on Sep 18, 2021 01:52 PM IST  |  2.4K
   
Bigg Boss OTT: Bharti Singh & Haarsh Limbachiyaa mark the end of live streaming with a fun filled evening
Advertisement

The reality show Bigg Boss OTT has been nothing short of drama and action. The Karan Johar hosted show has now reached its finale and winner of the season will be declared in today's grand finale episode. On the last night of the contestants in the show, they were entertained by the Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa. The actors were delighted to see them enter the Bigg Boss OTT house and gave them a warm welcome. 

In the recent promo shared on social media, it is seen that all the contestants are seen in the garden area as they are informed about their last day of live streaming. Comedienne Bharti Singh and writer-turned-TV host Haarsh Limbachiyaa will be seen entering the Bigg Boss OTT house. They will conduct a few interesting tasks with the five finalists as they will be seen entertaining the audiences. 

It will also be shown that when Bharti Singh went inside the house, the star says that she's disappointment with the contestants as nobody noticed her weight loss at first. Bharti tells the top 5 finalists that nobody is complimenting her as she has lost weight. She informs them that she has lost 15 kg and jokes that her husband Haarsh is jealous because she is coming down to his size. Later, when Bharti was joking with the contestants that after losing weight, her style of sitting has changed. Shamita complimented and praised Bharti for losing weight and she said, "Bharti I am proud of you."

Also read- Bigg Boss OTT winner: Divya Agarwal and not Shamita Shetty to bag the trophy, declare fans

Advertisement

Credits: Voot Select instagram


Comments

Introducing Rooms

Connect, Post, Share, Repeat !!

EXPLORE

Popular posts in Rooms

View All