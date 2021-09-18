Bigg Boss OTT: Bharti Singh & Haarsh Limbachiyaa mark the end of live streaming with a fun filled evening

The reality show Bigg Boss OTT has been nothing short of drama and action. The hosted show has now reached its finale and winner of the season will be declared in today's grand finale episode. On the last night of the contestants in the show, they were entertained by the Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa. The actors were delighted to see them enter the Bigg Boss OTT house and gave them a warm welcome.

In the recent promo shared on social media, it is seen that all the contestants are seen in the garden area as they are informed about their last day of live streaming. Comedienne Bharti Singh and writer-turned-TV host Haarsh Limbachiyaa will be seen entering the Bigg Boss OTT house. They will conduct a few interesting tasks with the five finalists as they will be seen entertaining the audiences.