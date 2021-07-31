Bigg Boss OTT: Bhojpuri actress-singer Akshara Singh approached by the makers of the show?

The most popular and much-awaited reality show of the year Bigg Boss OTT is going to be launched soon. There are numerous speculations regarding the celebrities who will be part of the show. For this year, there has been a major change in the concept of the show as it will be partly streamed on OTT. Among the numerous celebs approached till now, there are speculations of Bhojpuri singer-actress Akshara Singh being part of Bigg Boss OTT.

Akshara Singh has been reportedly approached for the show. She has been part of movies including Satya, Tabadala, Dhadkan, Sarkar Raj, Maa Tujhe Salaam. She also created her mark in television industry with shows including Kaala Teeka, Porus and Service Wali Bahu. She is one of the most popular and highly paid actresses in the Bhojpuri film industry. Till now, Neha Bhasin is the only confirmed contestant on the show.

Apart from her, some other names that are doing rounds on internet regarding contestants of the show are Raqesh Bapat, Divya Agarwal, Ridhima Pandit, Neha Marda. Reportedly, several names from the television, film, and music industries have been approached by the makers of the reality show. The OTT form of the show will be hosted by . will be hosting the television version of the show.