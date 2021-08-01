Bigg Boss OTT: THIS Bollywood actor might be the second confirmed contestant; Can you guess who?

As Bigg Boss OTT is all set to begin soon, the excitement around who would be the contestants this time has begun. Many names have come forward as the speculated list of contestants who could be a part of the reality show this time. But, the makers, as always, are trying to keep it a secret, and it was only recently that they announced their first confirmed contestant, and it was non-other than the singer Neha Bhasin. Yet another video of a confirmed contestant has made its way on social media, but the makers have still not shown the actor's face.

Taking to their social media handle, Voot has posted a video of an actor who is supposedly the second confirmed contestant of Bigg Boss OTT. The video can see a man diving in the pool, boxing and smiling, but it is edited so smartly that you would still not be able to make out who that actor is. This video is captioned as, “Oohhh oohhh did you see that high flying kick.....that smile....that swimming pool ka dive. Kaun hai yeh mystery man? Guess kar paye? Bigg Boss OTT aa raha hai on 8th Aug only on Voot.”

Take a look:

Could you guess who this mystery man is? Well, many Bigg Boss fans have taken to the comments section and guessed the name. According to a lot of them, this actor is Karan Nath.

For the unversed, Karam Nath is the son of producer Rakesh Nath who made his Bollywood debut with Paagalpan (2001), opposite Aarti Agarwal. He was later seen in films Yeh Dil Aashiqanaa, Tum - A Dangerous Obsession and Sssshh.... and Tera Kya Hoga Johnny. He was last seen in Guns in Banaras, which was a remake of the 2007 Tamil film Polladhavan.

