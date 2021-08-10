Bigg Boss OTT: Contestant Divya Agarwal shares her game plan for the show: ‘I will use saam daam dand bhed’

The show Bigg Boss OTT hosted by the director-producer premiered on 8th August. The reality show star Divya Agarwal is among the contestants of the show. The actress shared that she was among the first contestants who were confirmed for the show. She feels it was because of her over-the-top and loud personality. In an interview with Hindustan Times, she revealed her missing love connection and her game plan for winning the show.

The actress talked about her experience of being part of reality shows, she said, “In the past reality shows, I have had love connections. This time it won’t be there because I am quite happy with the person that I am with (blushes). It will just be about this person who is always happy and always over the top. I think that is the reason why they chose me as the first contestant. Perhaps they knew the kind of person I am... OTT. Now my fans are going to see me cooking, live every day, 24x7. They are going to love it.”

Talking about her planning for surviving and winning the show Bigg Boss OTT, Divya said, “If you are in it, go all out. I will use saam-daam-dand-bhed, and you guys are going to be entertained throughout. I am not going to refrain myself when I am angry. As for my anger, I have been loud on previous shows. But now I will use silence. I will just look into the eyes and that silence will scare the s*** out of everyone.”