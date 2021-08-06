Bigg Boss OTT: Contestant Neha Bhasin shares an emotional post to bid adieu to family & friends

The most popular and highly awaited show of the year, Bigg Boss OTT will start airing soon on the digital platform. There have been numerous speculations about the celebrities who will be part of the OTT form of the show. One of the confirmed celebrities is the singer Neha Bhasin. She has made her mark in Bollywood, Tollywood and Kollywood with her unique and mesmerising voice. The playback singer recently shared a post saying goodbye to friends and family for some time as she will be in the Bigg Boss house.

The Swag Se Swagat singer Neha Bhasin, has shared a charming picture of her on social media. She has worn a floral dress and a simple yet elegant necklace with it. She shared her feelings before entering the show as she said that she is nervous and sad for parting from her family, friends, fans and her tanpura. But she assured that everyone can see her on the show 24 hours and she hopes to come out as a better person.

Neha captioned the post as, “Good morning. Am all set. Am nervous, I guess it's natural. Am leaving behind comfort, family, fans, and most importantly my tanpura. But I know as I've always come out stronger and more solid, I'll come out of this experience positive and a better human. I will miss you all but you can see me whenever u miss me on @voot 24/7 and pray I kick ass but pyaar se.”

See the post here: