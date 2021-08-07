Bigg Boss OTT contestant Neha Bhasin on working with husband Sameer Uddin: It’s music that brought us together

Neha Bhasin is currently been making all the headlines as she was finalized as the first contestant of the upcoming Bigg Boss OTT, which is hosted by . Neha has also recently released a song titled ‘Oot Patangi’ which is composed by her husband Sameer Uddin. In a recent chat with TOI, Neha mentioned that feeling lucky to work with Sameer and called him the best music composer in the country. She said, “I give the entire credit of the song to my husband Sameer Uddin who also is the composer of Oot Patangi, and Sahar Quaze who also is the writer of this song.”

Speaking about working with Sameer, Neha said, “I am very lucky to work with one of the best composers of our country Sameer Uddin who also is the best husband, he takes pride on me taking the center stage, forget men in fact there are very few people in this world having this quality." Neha further added, “It’s been 10 years that we are working together and 5 years of marriage. We have struck a beautiful balance between work and relationship.”

Neha further mentioned that there may be fights between the couple sometimes but it is normal and they always bounce back. Neha said, “Yes there are some fights at times while conducting the backend work before and after the release of a song which is normal and we always bounce back together as we always remember that music is above all of us. It’s music that bought us together and music will always keep us together for life so we always remember that and count our blessing.”

